Sanctioned vessel likely carried more than 1 million barrels of Iranian crude

US seizes Iran-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean: Report Sanctioned vessel likely carried more than 1 million barrels of Iranian crude

The United States has seized an Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian Ocean, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, as Washington maintains military and economic pressure on Tehran even while negotiations continue.

The tanker, known as the Skywave, was sanctioned by the US in March for its role in transporting Iranian oil and was likely carrying more than 1 million barrels of crude loaded at Iran’s Kharg Island in February, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal, citing brokers and data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence, said the vessel was operating in an area known for shadowy ship-to-ship oil transfers.

The report came as regional tensions remain elevated following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates, and by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

