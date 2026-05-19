'My sense is that's not something the Iranians would be particularly excited about, and I know the president isn't particularly excited about it either,' says US vice president

Vance says US not considering sending Iran's enriched uranium to Russia 'My sense is that's not something the Iranians would be particularly excited about, and I know the president isn't particularly excited about it either,' says US vice president

Vice President JD Vance stated on Tuesday that the United States has never considered sending Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium to Russia.

"That is not currently our plan, that has never been our plan. I've seen some reporting on that. I don't know where it comes from, but the president is going to continue to negotiate a deal, so that is not currently the plan of the United States government," Vance told reporters at the White House.

"The Iranians have not raised it. My sense is that's not something the Iranians would be particularly excited about, and I know the president isn't particularly excited about it either. But who knows, I'm not going to make pre commitments in a negotiation on any particular topic," he added.

The Saudi state-owned television network Al Hadath reported that an updated Iranian proposal to end the war states that Tehran is ready "to transfer the enriched uranium to Russia instead of the United States under certain conditions," according to Russia's TASS news agency.

