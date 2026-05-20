Move comes after Trump said Washington will secure release of all remaining political prisoners in the Caribbean country

Venezuela to release 300 prisoners Move comes after Trump said Washington will secure release of all remaining political prisoners in the Caribbean country

Venezuela said on Tuesday that it plans to release 300 prisoners this week based on humanitarian grounds beyond the scope of a new amnesty law.

The head of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, announced the decision during a session at the legislative palace in the capital Caracas.

Rodriguez stressed that this decision will benefit citizens over 60 and 70 years of age, minors, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and people with documented medical conditions.

He said the measure is based on strictly humanitarian criteria, taking into account factors such as age and chronic health conditions.

Opposition groups and human rights organizations have argued that the trials for the prisoners were unfair and that these individuals are being held in prison for political reasons.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said Washington will secure the release of all remaining political prisoners in Venezuela.

"We're going to get them all out," Trump told reporters. "As you know, we've already freed many political prisoners, and the rest will be released too."