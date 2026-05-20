Call for preserving Arctic as territory of peace and low military-political tension

Russia and China express concern over militarization of Arctic by US and allies Call for preserving Arctic as territory of peace and low military-political tension

Russia and China on Wednesday expressed concern over what they described as "the growing militarization of the Arctic by the US and its allies."

In a joint declaration on further enhancing comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation, adopted following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, the two countries stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arctic states.

Moscow and Beijing said they were interested in preserving the Arctic as "a territory of peace, stability and low military-political tension."

"The parties express concern over the militarization of the high latitudes by the United States and its allies, reaffirm their commitment to the norms of international law in the Arctic," it said.

The statement also emphasized the importance of developing "constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation" in the region through multilateral mechanisms, including the Arctic Council.

The remarks come amid increasing geopolitical competition in the Arctic, where Russia, the US and NATO countries have all expanded military activity and strategic planning in recent years.