William Lai Ching-te marks 2nd anniversary of inauguration, says willing to engage with China on ‘basis of parity, dignity’

Taiwan's Lai urges against 'fear, division,' calls on ruling, opposition parties to demonstrate unity William Lai Ching-te marks 2nd anniversary of inauguration, says willing to engage with China on ‘basis of parity, dignity’

Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te said Wednesday that the future of Taiwan must not be decided by an "external force" or hijacked by fear and division, according to local media reports.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the second anniversary of his inauguration, Lai said Taiwan’s democracy was built on the sacrifices and dedication of generations, urging both ruling and opposition parties to show unity in "confronting external threats and safeguarding national interests," the Focus Taiwan website reported.

"Taiwan's future must not be determined by external forces or hijacked by fear, division or short-term benefits," Lai said, adding that it must be decided collectively by Taiwan’s 23 million people.

Lai took office in May 2024 after winning the election earlier that year. His four-year term runs until 2028, but his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) holds a minority in the local legislature, making governance dependent on cross-party negotiations.

He also reiterated Taiwan’s willingness to engage with China on the "basis of parity and dignity," while rejecting what he described as “united front” efforts aimed at "influencing public opinion and undermining democratic processes."

Separately, a spokesperson for China’s State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said Lai’s remarks “fully exposed his bluster and weakness” and accused him of promoting "separatist" positions that undermine cross-strait stability, according to Xinhua News.

The spokesperson, Zhu Fenglian, said Lai had “stubbornly adhered to a separatist stance” since taking office and described him as “the biggest source of instability” in the region.

Beijing reiterated that there is “one China” and that Taiwan is part of it, stressing that no statements or actions would alter what it called the “historical trend toward reunification.”