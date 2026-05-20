Preliminary reading would mark 1st stage of legislative process, followed by 3 additional readings before bill becomes law

Israeli lawmakers set to hold preliminary vote on Knesset dissolution amid early election push Preliminary reading would mark 1st stage of legislative process, followed by 3 additional readings before bill becomes law

Israel’s Knesset (parliament) is expected to hold a preliminary vote Wednesday on a bill to dissolve itself, potentially paving the way for early elections, according to Israeli media reports.

The preliminary reading would mark the first stage of the legislative process, followed by three additional readings before the bill becomes law, with no timetable yet set for those votes.

The Knesset’s current term is scheduled to end in October, with elections originally set for Oct. 27, although reports have also suggested Sept. 1 as a possible alternative date.

The daily Haaretz said the Knesset agenda includes two separate bills to dissolve parliament, adding that ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) parties currently appear inclined to support the opposition-sponsored proposal rather than the coalition-backed bill.

The newspaper said if either bill passes the preliminary reading, it would be referred to a parliamentary committee for preparation ahead of the first official reading.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues negotiations with ultra-Orthodox parties in an effort to delay dissolving the Knesset, even if the bill clears the initial vote.

Haaretz said Netanyahu still prefers holding elections on their original date.

Developments surrounding the Knesset dissolution come amid a dispute over the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews, after media reports said Lithuanian Haredi spiritual leader Rabbi Dov Lando instructed lawmakers from the Degel HaTorah party to support dissolving the Knesset.

Rabbi Lando reportedly decided to take the step after Netanyahu informed ultra-Orthodox parties that there was no parliamentary majority to pass a conscription bill exempting ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.