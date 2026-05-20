Court rejects petition by aid organizations to refuse giving Israel lists of their local employees

Israel’s High Court gives aid groups 30 days to submit employee lists or cease operations Court rejects petition by aid organizations to refuse giving Israel lists of their local employees

Israel’s High Court has rejected a petition filed by international aid organizations operating in Palestine and gave them one month to submit employee lists to the government or cease operations, according to an Israeli government statement on Wednesday.

The government said the petition was filed by AIDA, an umbrella group representing 19 international nongovernmental relief organizations working in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

According to the statement, the petition came after the organizations refused to provide Israel with lists of their local employees “as required under NGO registration and security screening procedures.”

Dozens of international aid groups have opposed new Israeli requirements that include submitting names of local staff members, identifying aid beneficiaries, and refraining from criticizing Israel as conditions for continuing operations in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The government said a panel of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit rejected the petition and granted the organizations a final 30-day deadline to submit the required documents.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.