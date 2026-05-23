Disease outbreak adds to already fragile humanitarian situation in the country, says statement

International Contact Group urges warring parties in DR Congo to facilitate Ebola response Disease outbreak adds to already fragile humanitarian situation in the country, says statement

The International Contact Group for the Great Lakes (ICG) raised concern on Friday over continued conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo amid the recent Ebola virus disease outbreak in the country.

The ICG has representatives of Belgium, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and US.

In a joint statement, the group said the Ebola outbreak in Congo adds to an already fragile humanitarian situation in the country.

“The ICG urges all parties to the conflict to facilitate efforts to respond to the Ebola outbreak. This threat underscores the importance of regional cooperation to address common challenges,” it said.

The Congo has witnessed a spike in Ebola cases since an outbreak was declared May 15 in Ituri province, and the disease has since spread to North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

About 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organization. At least 82 cases and seven deaths have been confirmed.

Two imported cases involving Congolese nationals were also reported in neighboring Uganda.

The Congolese government has suggested the virus poses a bigger threat in parts of the country occupied by M23 rebels because the group lacks experience in handling epidemics.

The ICG, meanwhile, noted that the conflict in eastern Congo hampers regional stability and urged all parties to respect the ceasefire reached in October.

“The humanitarian situation must improve. Humanitarian relief personnel must be allowed safe, rapid and unimpeded access. The ICG calls on all parties to facilitate humanitarian access in line with international humanitarian law, including by working towards the sustained opening of the Goma and Kavumu airports, the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors in North and South Kivu, and simplified administrative procedures,” the statement said.

The M23 has been at the center of the conflict in eastern Congo. The rebel group allegedly supported by neighboring Rwanda, according to the UN and Western nations, controls significant territory in eastern Congo, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which were seized early in 2025.