'The vessel’s Armed Security Team were deployed and the small craft altered course away from the reporting vessel,' says UK Maritime Trade Operations Center

Boat approaches tanker near Yemen, retreats after armed team deployed, says UK maritime agency 'The vessel’s Armed Security Team were deployed and the small craft altered course away from the reporting vessel,' says UK Maritime Trade Operations Center

A products tanker sailing within 200 nautical miles west of the Yemeni Island of Socotra was approached by a small craft carrying five people but turned away after the vessel's armed security team was deployed, the UK maritime agency said on Saturday.

"The Master of a products tanker has reported that the vessel was approached by a small craft with 5 persons onboard, closest point of approach 100m.

"The vessel’s Armed Security Team were deployed and the small craft altered course away from the reporting vessel," the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center said on the US social media company X.

No further details were immediately available.

The development came after the UKMTO said Friday that it received a report of another incident involving a tanker located 98 nautical miles north of Socotra.