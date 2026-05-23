Survey: Nearly half of older Japanese women prefer AI over people for relationship advice Findings point to changing attitudes toward AI companionship and counseling

Nearly half of elderly women in Japan prefer seeking advice from artificial intelligence rather than people on interpersonal issues, according to a recent survey highlighting evolving attitudes toward AI-based companionship and counseling.

An online survey conducted by the Japan Institute for Promotion of Digital Economy and Community found that 47.8% of female respondents in their 60s and 70s said they would turn to AI rather than humans for relationship-related concerns, according to Kyodo News.

Only 37.3% of women in that age group said they would prefer speaking with another person.

Across all age groups and genders, however, people remained the more common choice overall, with 45.8% favoring human advice and 36.5% preferring AI, citing its perceived objectivity and lack of bias.

Among elderly men, 57% said they would rather consult another person, while 25.2% preferred AI.

Atsushi Nakagomi, a researcher at Chiba University specializing in AI and human health, said the results among older women were unexpected.

“AI makes people feel more comfortable about opening up, as they might feel free to seek advice without worrying about how their comments will be perceived,” he said.

The survey was conducted online in mid-January and gathered responses from 1,449 people between the ages of 18 and 79 across Japan.