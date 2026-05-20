Rome says foreign minister pressed Israeli counterpart to free activists, including Italian lawmaker and journalist, as soon as possible

Italian foreign minister urges Israel to release Gaza-bound flotilla activists Rome says foreign minister pressed Israeli counterpart to free activists, including Italian lawmaker and journalist, as soon as possible

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, to release activists from the Gaza-bound aid flotilla as soon as possible, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani held several contacts overnight with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. Tajani insisted that the Italian citizens involved — including a member of the Italian Parliament and a journalist — be released and allowed to depart as soon as possible,” the statement said.

It added that Tajani had also reiterated the need to protect the safety and rights of every activist.

“The disembarkation of the first group of flotilla activists has begun at the port of Ashdod in Israel. A second group is expected to arrive later in the day,” the statement added.

It also said officials from the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv are in contact with Israeli authorities to provide consular assistance to Italian nationals.

“The activists are expected to be transferred to a facility for identification procedures and then allowed to leave,” the statement said.

Global Sumud Flotilla on Tuesday said all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel. Together they were carrying 428 people from 44 countries, including 78 Turkish citizens.