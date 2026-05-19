'We don't want that to happen in our country, and may God rest the souls of the people who lost their lives,' says JD Vance

US vice president denounces 'reprehensible' attack on San Diego mosque 'We don't want that to happen in our country, and may God rest the souls of the people who lost their lives,' says JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance sharply denounced on Tuesday a "reprehensible" attack on a San Diego mosque that killed three victims.

"I don't know a single person who would say anything other than what I'm about to say, which is that that type of violence in the United States of America is reprehensible," Vance told reporters at the White House.

"I encourage every single American to pray for everybody who was involved and affected by it. We don't want that to happen in our country, and may God rest the souls of the people who lost their lives," he added.

Vance said he and his wife regularly visit a restaurant near the Islamic Center of San Diego when they visit the southern California city. Second lady Usha Vance is from there, and the vice president said he asked her if she knew anyone who would have been present.

"I said, ‘You know, would you have known anybody who was like involved in this?’ And she said, ‘Absolutely, I would have known some people, or at least their parents, who might have actually used the services at this community center,’" he said.

Three people, including a security guard, were fatally shot Monday at the center. Law enforcement officials said two suspected teenage gunmen died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The shootings are being investigated as a hate crime.