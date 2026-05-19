NATO remains on constant alert ‘24 hours a day, 7 days a week,’ officer says as alliance’s military chiefs gather in Brussels

‘Already in the storm’: Top NATO military officer warns of volatile security environment NATO remains on constant alert ‘24 hours a day, 7 days a week,’ officer says as alliance’s military chiefs gather in Brussels

NATO Military Committee Chair Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on Tuesday warned that the alliance is facing an increasingly volatile security environment, saying member states can no longer assume a period of stability.

"A sailor repairs the sails when the sea is calm. We no longer have calm seas. We are already in the storm. So, our task is not simply to move faster, but to make better decisions while maintaining coherence, cohesion, and strategic direction," she said.

Dragone said NATO remains on constant alert "24 hours a day, 7 days a week" across all strategic fronts, including the eastern flank, southern neighborhood, and the High North, including the Arctic.

His remarks came as NATO's military leaders gathered in Brussels to discuss force posture, military planning, capabilities, innovation and adaptation amid what he described as a worsening security landscape.

"Since we last met in this format, in January, new crises arose. Existing crises have deepened. And, the security environment has become even more demanding," Dragone said.

Beyond Ukraine, he pointed to persistent instability across NATO's southern neighborhood, pressure on global trade routes, risks to energy flows, and ongoing hybrid threats, including cyberattacks, sabotage, disinformation campaigns, and the misuse of emerging technologies.

He stressed that NATO had recently been tested but had demonstrated stronger deterrence and readiness.

"In warfare, deterrence, and defense, the ability to understand, decide, and act faster increasingly shapes outcomes," Dragone said.