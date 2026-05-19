Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero Zapatero becomes 1st former prime minister to be named as a suspect in a corruption case

Spain’s ex-Prime Minister Zapatero investigated in corruption probe Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero Zapatero becomes 1st former prime minister to be named as a suspect in a corruption case

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has been placed under formal investigation in a corruption probe linked to the €53 million ($62 million) state bailout of airline Plus Ultra during the COVID-19 pandemic, Spain’s National Court said Tuesday.

The case marks the first time in Spain’s democratic era that a former prime minister has been formally named as a suspect in a corruption case, according to Spanish media reports.

Judge Jose Luis Calama summoned Zapatero, the Socialist prime minister from 2004 to 2011, to testify on June 2 as part of the investigation into whether public bailout funds were diverted for illicit purposes.

Police from Spain’s economic crimes unit on Tuesday searched Zapatero’s office in Madrid, located near the headquarters of the ruling Socialist Party, as well as several companies linked to the investigation, including a business owned by his daughters.

The investigation centers on allegations that Plus Ultra improperly used public funds and may have been involved in laundering funds linked to Venezuela, while individuals connected to the airline allegedly received commissions tied to the bailout approval.

Spanish authorities are also examining payments made by the airline to consultancy firm Analisis Relevante, which reportedly paid Zapatero more than €400,000 ($464,000) over five years for advisory work, according to Spanish daily El Pais.

Zapatero has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, exerting pressure to secure the bailout or any relation with Plus Ultra.

- Political reactions

The opposition conservative Popular Party seized on the investigation to attack Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Socialist government.

“The structure is collapsing and the bosses of the scheme are beginning to fall,” Popular Party Secretary-General Miguel Tellado wrote on X.

The party demanded Sanchez appear before parliament to explain Zapatero’s role and accused the former prime minister of being closely tied to the current Socialist leadership.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party officials called for respect for the presumption of innocence.

Socialist Party Secretary Rebeca Torro said Zapatero had her “full support” and criticized what she described as efforts by parts of the judiciary to target Socialist leaders.

Gabriel Rufian, spokesman for the Catalan pro-independence party ERC, also defended Zapatero, arguing right-wing parties had long targeted the former leader for political reasons.

The spokesperson from the far-left Sumar coalition also expressed her “doubts” about the case, saying it is too early to form an opinion due to a lack of information.