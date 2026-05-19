2 Mexican activists say they are 'kidnapped,' call on world to 'rise up' against genocide

Mexico urges Israel to respect rights, ensure safety of its nationals on board Gaza-bound flotilla 2 Mexican activists say they are 'kidnapped,' call on world to 'rise up' against genocide

Mexico on Monday called on Israeli authorities to respect the human rights of two Mexican nationals detained following the raid on the Global Sumud Flotilla off Cyprus.

“We demand, particularly from the Israeli authorities, full respect for the human rights of our fellow citizens detained in connection with the Global Sumud Flotilla. We reaffirm the need to guarantee their physical safety, dignified treatment, and immediate consular access, in compliance with international law,” Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Alvarez said in a press release.

The volunteers were taken by Zionist forces in broad daylight, 250 nautical miles from Gaza.

One of the Mexican nationals, social psychologist Sol Gonzalez Eguia, shared a video announcing the attack by Israeli forces against the flotilla.

“If you are watching this, Israeli occupation forces have kidnapped me in international waters. I am part of a nonviolent civilian mission sailing to break the illegal siege, deliver aid, and stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza,” Gonzalez Eguia said in a video shared on social media.

The second Mexican activist, identified as Violeta Nunez, also shared a message with the rest of the flotilla announcing the interception by Israeli military forces.

“My kidnapping once again shows how far the Israeli regime and its sponsors are willing to go to continue their siege and genocide. The world must rise up,” the professor and journalist said in her statement.

The Foreign Ministry said it has been in contact with the families of the Mexican activists and with Mexico’s consular network in various countries from which other flotilla participants originate.

“We will not rest until we secure their protection and a prompt resolution,” the statement said.

The Israeli army attacked and intercepted the flotilla in international waters earlier Monday, detaining 100 activists aboard the mission sailing to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 50 boats, departed Thursday from Marmaris on Türkiye's Mediterranean coast, carrying 426 participants, including 96 Turkish activists and nationals from 39 other countries, among them the US, Germany, France, the UK, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and New Zealand.

Israeli forces had previously attacked the same flotilla off the coast of the Greek island of Crete on April 29.

The Israeli blockade on Gaza has been in place since 2007.