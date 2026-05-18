Move comes after Trump dismissed $10 billion lawsuit against Internal Revenue Service over his leaked tax returns

US announces $1.776 billion 'Anti-Weaponization Fund' Move comes after Trump dismissed $10 billion lawsuit against Internal Revenue Service over his leaked tax returns

The US Justice Department announced Monday the creation of a new $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” as part of a settlement agreement resolving litigation brought by President Donald Trump, members of his family, and the Trump Organization over the disclosure of their tax returns and other alleged government misconduct.

According to the department, the fund is intended to establish a formal process for individuals and entities who claim they were subjected to politically motivated “lawfare” or government “weaponization” to seek redress, including formal apologies and potential monetary compensation.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida by Trump, Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization against the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) following the leak of confidential tax return information.

“The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.”

The department's announcement came after Trump, Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization formally dismissed their $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of the Treasury on Monday, filing a notice of voluntary dismissal with prejudice in federal court in South Florida.

The filing, submitted in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, officially ends litigation stemming from the disclosure of the Trump family’s tax returns and related claims against the federal government.

