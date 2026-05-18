San Diego police say they are considering shooting at Islamic center a 'hate crime'

5 people, including 2 suspected shooters, killed at San Diego Islamic Center: Officials San Diego police say they are considering shooting at Islamic center a 'hate crime'

Five people, including two suspected shooters, were killed in a shooting incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, law enforcement officials said.

"What we know at this time is that there are three deceased adult males," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said, referring to the three victims, adding that the two alleged shooters had also been killed.

Wahl, speaking at a news conference after authorities had earlier declared the threat had been "neutralized," said one of the deceased was a security guard who worked at the center.

"Because of the Islamic center location, we are considering this a hate crime until it's not, and at this point we're going to work closely with the FBI to make sure that we are matching all the resources that we need for this investigation," he added.

Wahl also said that all children at the center, which includes a school on site, were "safe."

Earlier on Monday, authorities had said officers were responding to reports of an active shooter incident at the center, located in the Clairemont neighborhood near the 7,000 block of Eckstrom Avenue.

President Donald Trump described the shooting incident as a “terrible situation."

“They're giving a briefing on it ...and it's a terrible situation. I've been given some early updates, but we're going to be going back and looking at it very strongly," Trump told reporters at the White House.

'Extremely outrageous' to target place of worship

Meanwhile, Islamic Center of San Diego Director Taha Hassane told reporters that it is "extremely outrageous" to target a place of worship.

"We have never experienced a tragedy like this before," Hassane said.

"People come to the Islamic center to pray, to celebrate, to learn, not only Muslims ...Just this morning, earlier, a group of people, non-Muslims, came just to learn about our faith and our cultures. So this is something that we have never expected."

Soon after the incident, officials told Anadolu that “some people have been reported down,” though they were unable to specify the exact number of casualties.

Police and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria urged residents to avoid the area and follow instructions from public safety officials.

"I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area," he wrote on X.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he had been briefed on the situation. "We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities," it added.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in San Diego had also released a statement after the incident, saying initially that at least one person had been killed.

"May Allah grant him the highest rank of Paradise and protect everyone from harm. No one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school," CAIR said on US social media platform X.