'Once again, the European Parliament chooses complicity with Netanyahu’s regime by rejecting it,' Left Group says, criticizing decision

European Parliament rejects debate on Israel's airstrikes in Lebanon 'Once again, the European Parliament chooses complicity with Netanyahu’s regime by rejecting it,' Left Group says, criticizing decision

A proposal to hold debate in the European Parliament on Israel's airstrikes in Lebanon was rejected following a plenary vote, the Left Group said on Monday.

The Left group said on US social media platform X that it had called for an urgent discussion titled "Israel's airstrikes in Lebanon, the urgent need to uphold the ceasefire & EU’s responsibility to prevent further escalation."

However, the request to include the debate on the agenda was not approved.

"Once again, the European Parliament chooses complicity with Netanyahu’s regime by rejecting it," the group wrote.

The group said the proposal was rejected by 259 votes to 181, meaning the session could not take place.

They also reiterated their call for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 3,000 people, injured more than 9,000 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials. Officially the latest offensive is on hold due to a US-mediated ceasefire, but Israel continues to violate the truce on a daily basis.