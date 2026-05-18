Iran's IRGC says it seized alleged US-made weapons near Iraqi border Iranian state media says seized shipment included US-made weapons allegedly destined for inside country

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday that it had foiled an alleged attempt to transfer weapons into the country from northern Iraq and seized a shipment of arms and ammunition near the border.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA, citing the public relations office of the IRGC Ground Forces, said the operation took place in Baneh county in Iran's Kurdistan province following intelligence monitoring.

It said in a statement that anti-Iran armed groups based in northern Iraq were attempting to transfer a large shipment of what it described as US-made weapons and ammunition into Iran.

The statement alleged the groups were acting “on behalf of the US and the Zionist regime,” without providing evidence.

Authorities said a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was confiscated, but no further details were provided regarding the type or amount of arms seized.

The IRGC also said intelligence operations were continuing to identify and arrest alleged domestic collaborators linked to the groups.

The report came days after US President Donald Trump claimed Kurdish groups had failed to deliver weapons allegedly intended for Iranian protesters, though he did not identify the groups or provide evidence.

Iran witnessed widespread protests beginning in December 2025 following a sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial against US dollar. Demonstrations intensified in early January amid growing economic pressure and political tensions.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran later responded with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Pakistan-mediated ceasefire took effect on April 8, though indirect talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.