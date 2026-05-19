Israeli media says drone hits vehicle near Israel’s border with Lebanon

2 injured in Israel after drone strike from Lebanon Israeli media says drone hits vehicle near Israel’s border with Lebanon

Two people were injured in northern Israel on Tuesday in a drone strike from Lebanon, Israeli media reported.

The public broadcaster KAN said the injuries were reported after the drone hit a vehicle in the Misgav area near Israel’s border with Lebanon.

The Times of Israel, citing the Israeli army, claimed that the drone was launched by Hezbollah and struck Israeli territory near the border.

The military did not immediately release details on casualties or damage.

On Monday, Hezbollah said that it carried out 11 drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli troops and military vehicles in southern Lebanon and northern Israel in response to Israeli violations of an ongoing ceasefire.

Hezbollah drones have recently become a growing source of concern for Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing them as a major threat and urging the military to find solutions.

Israel keeps violating the US-mediated ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until the beginning of July.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 3,020 people, injured 9,273 others and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.