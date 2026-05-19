Civil society organizations say cultural institutions cannot act as if 'politics and culture are separate spheres'

Pro-Palestinian groups protest Israeli conductor's concert in Brussels Civil society organizations say cultural institutions cannot act as if 'politics and culture are separate spheres'

Pro-Palestinian civil society and cultural organizations staged a protest Tuesday at Bozar in Brussels, calling for the cancellation of Israeli conductor Lahav Shani's scheduled performance in November.

In an open letter, groups including Cadi for Palestine, Belgian Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and Anti-Zionist Jewish Alliance Belgium, along with several cultural staff members, artists, and academics, expressed opposition to Shani's invitation, news outlet Bruzz reported.

The signatories said Bozar's decision contradicts what they described as an "ethical duty not to remain silent in times when Gaza and the Palestinians are still facing mass displacement, bombardments, famine, and the systematic destruction of civilian life and infrastructure."

"In a case recognized by the International Court of Justice as possible genocide, cultural institutions cannot continue to function as if politics and culture exist in separate spheres," they said.

The organizations urged Bozar to reconsider the invitation and support what they described as growing international calls from artists and cultural workers for a cultural boycott of Israel.

Bozar, however, expressed regret over the protest and defended its programming policy, emphasizing "polyphony" and its role as a federal cultural institution hosting international voices.

Artistic Director Christophe Slagmuylder said Bozar continues to provide a platform for diverse perspectives as long as they do not support violence or oppose human rights.

"Bozar speaks out unequivocally against the war in Gaza and against the genocide," Slagmuylder added, while noting that the debate on cultural boycotts is also legitimate.

The Israeli army has continued to attack Gaza despite a ceasefire, killing at least 877 Palestinians and injuring 2,602 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

More than two years of brutal war have killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 172,000 others and caused massive destruction to 90% of civilian infrastructure.