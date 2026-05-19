'We are awaiting more information about their illegal abduction,' says Global Sumud Flotilla

Israel seizes all boats in Gaza-bound aid flotilla, organizers say 'We are awaiting more information about their illegal abduction,' says Global Sumud Flotilla

Gaza-bound humanitarian mission Global Sumud Flotilla on Tuesday said that all vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.

"We are awaiting more information about their illegal abduction," organizers of the flotilla said in a statement on Telegram.

Vowing to continue its mission for Palestine, it called on people to “demand safe passage.”

"Send emails to your foreign ministers," it added.

Earlier in the day, the flotilla said that Israeli military vessels were continuing to attack and board its humanitarian aid fleet in international waters as the convoy headed toward the Gaza Strip.

The developments came as the Israeli army launched attacks Monday against the aid convoy in international waters.

The flotilla, comprising 54 boats, departed on Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

This was not the first such incident involving the flotilla.

In late April, the Israeli army attacked flotilla boats in international waters off the Greek island of Crete. The convoy at the time included 345 participants from 39 countries, including Turkish citizens.