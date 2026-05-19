Greater Manchester mayor set for Makerfield race; potential return to Parliament could pave way for Labour leadership challenge

Potential challenger to UK premier confirmed as Labour candidate in by-election Greater Manchester mayor set for Makerfield race; potential return to Parliament could pave way for Labour leadership challenge

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, seen as a potential challenger to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has been confirmed as the Labour Party candidate in the Makerfield by-election, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The Labour Party has officially confirmed Burnham, 56, who has served as the mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017, as the party’s candidate for the Makerfield by-election next month.

The move followed Labour lawmaker Josh Simons’ announcement last week that he would resign to trigger the by-election and pave the way for Burnham’s possible return to Parliament.

It would pave the way for Burnham to launch a potential leadership challenge.

Burnham must first secure selection as the local Labour candidate and then win the seat before becoming eligible to challenge for the party leadership.

If elected to Parliament, Burnham would need the backing of 81 Labour lawmakers -- 20% of Labour’s 403 lawmakers in Parliament -- to trigger a leadership contest.

The Reform UK party announced Robert Kenyon as its candidate, while the Restore Britain party named Rebecca Shepherd for the Makerfield by-election.

As sitting prime minister and Labour leader, Starmer would automatically appear on the ballot should he decide to contest any future leadership election. He would also remain prime minister during the contest.

On Monday, Starmer said he intended to fight the next general election and rejected speculation that his time in office was nearing an end.