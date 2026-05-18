'Israel is under obligation to honor and respect the inviolability of all UN premises, including for UNRWA,' says UN

UN calls on Israel to honor inviolability of UNRWA sites after decision to convert compound into defense office 'Israel is under obligation to honor and respect the inviolability of all UN premises, including for UNRWA,' says UN

The UN said Monday that it called on Israel to "honor and respect" the inviolability of all UN premises after an Israeli decision to convert the demolished former UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) headquarters in East Jerusalem into a military and defense compound.

"Obviously, the UNRWA sites are UN premises, and they're meant to be inviolable," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

He added that the UN "raised concerns about exactly what's happened to the site, the way it was invaded, the way it was taken over," adding that those concerns "still apply."

"As a party to the 1946 convention on the privileges and immunities of the UN, Israel is under obligation to honor and respect the inviolability of all UN premises, including for UNRWA," he added.

On Sunday, the Israeli government approved plans to establish an office for Defense Minister Israel Katz, an Israeli army museum, and a military recruitment office on the site of the former UNRWA compound in Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem.

A joint statement by Israel’s Defense Ministry and the Jerusalem municipality said the ministry would allocate 36 dunams (nearly 8.9 acres) of land for the construction of a new Israeli army museum and "an advanced recruitment office."

The Jerusalem Governorate said the conversion of the UNRWA compound into Israeli military facilities constitutes “a grave violation of the immunities and privileges of United Nations organizations.”

The governorate called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take urgent steps to refer Israel to the International Court of Justice if it does not revoke laws and measures targeting UNRWA.