Conversation focused on ongoing diplomatic efforts and latest regional developments, according to Tehran

Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers discuss diplomatic process, regional developments Conversation focused on ongoing diplomatic efforts and latest regional developments, according to Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed issues related to the ongoing diplomatic process between Tehran and Washington and the latest regional developments during a phone call on Monday, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the two top diplomats exchanged views on regional issues and current diplomatic efforts during the conversation.

Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said early Monday that talks with the United States were still ongoing through Pakistani mediation.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.