British premier throws support behind Labour candidate in closely watched by-election Starmer signals party unity as speculation grows over Burnham’s potential candidacy following Simons’ resignation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday he will “100%” support Labour’s candidate in the forthcoming Makerfield by-election, as preparations continue for a closely watched contest linked to former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Speaking to Labour staff at party headquarters, Starmer said: “We will know very shortly who the candidate is. Whoever they are, I am going to support them 100%.”

He added that the contest would be “Labour versus Reform,” referring to the right-wing Reform UK party.

The comments came after Labour lawmaker Josh Simons formally resigned from Parliament, triggering the vacancy. His departure was confirmed through his appointment as steward and bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds, the procedural mechanism used for lawmakers to resign from the House of Commons.

Simons had previously indicated he wanted to make way for Burnham to contest the seat, although Burnham has not formally confirmed his candidacy.

The by-election timetable has yet to be finalized, with the writ still to be moved and Labour’s internal selection process ongoing. A shortlist of candidates is expected to be presented to local party members before a final selection is made.

In his remarks, Starmer also acknowledged “really tough” recent local election results and said voters were “frustrated” with the pace of change, adding that his focus remained on delivering “urgent” improvements in government.

The Makerfield by-election is expected to serve as an early test of Labour’s standing since returning to government.

