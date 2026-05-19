Israeli artillery shells agricultural areas in southwestern Syria 3 shells strike vicinity of Taranja village in Quneitra countryside

The Israeli army shelled agricultural areas in the Quneitra countryside of southwestern Syria on Tuesday, according to official media.

Alikhbariah TV reported that Israeli artillery fired three shells at farmland near the village of Taranja in northern Quneitra countryside.

No casualties or material damage were reported.

The attack came a day after Israeli troops entered the village of al-Asha in Quneitra countryside and carried out search and raid operations on several homes.

The latest Israeli violations came despite earlier remarks by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa that negotiations with Israel on a security agreement had not reached a dead end but were facing difficulties over Israel’s insistence on maintaining a military presence on Syrian territory.

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and moved to occupy the buffer zone along the frontier.

Despite the new Syrian administration issuing no threats against Israel, Israeli forces have continued carrying out airstrikes in Syria since Assad’s ouster, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment and ammunition.