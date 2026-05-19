US lawmakers express support for victims of San Diego Islamic Center shooting 5 people, including 2 suspected shooters, were killed on Monday, authorities say

US lawmakers expressed support for the families of the victims of a fatal shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday.

Authorities said that five people, including two suspected shooters, were killed in the incident.

California Sen. Adam Schiff said on the US social media company X that he is “heartbroken" by the shooting. "My prayers are with the families of the three precious lives lost today,” he said.

“Today's shooting is a horrific attack on Southern California's Muslim community. Every American should be able to practice their faith without fear of violence. And we must never be silent in the face of hate.

“My heart is with all San Diego families during this terrible tragedy,” he added.

California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs said on X: “To the Muslim community in San Diego and across the country: know that you’re not alone. We have your back and we’ll get through this together.”

“I am heartbroken for the families who are mourning their loved ones,” she added.

Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said on X that he is “deeply disturbed by the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego."

“My prayers are with the victims, their families, and the Clairemont community. We must crush Islamophobia and the hatred that is fueling it,” he added.

California Sen. Alex Padilla said on X he is “praying for the victims, their families, and the entire San Diego community,” adding that his office is closely monitoring the incident.