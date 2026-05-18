Milanovic says nominee will not receive approval, citing actions of current Israeli authorities and a diplomatic protocol dispute

Croatian president rejects proposed Israeli ambassador over government policies Milanovic says nominee will not receive approval, citing actions of current Israeli authorities and a diplomatic protocol dispute

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has rejected approval for the proposed Israeli ambassador, citing “policies pursued by the current Israeli authorities,” according to a statement from the presidential office on Monday.

“The proposed ambassador of the State of Israel has not received, nor will he receive, the consent of the president of the republic,” the office said.

The statement said Croatia’s presidency had previously refrained from publicly commenting on ambassadorial nominations, in line with diplomatic practice, but said Israel deviated from this “unwritten rule” by announcing the nominee’s name before receiving formal consent.

“In light of this action by the Israeli side,” the office said, the president confirmed the nominee would not be approved.

The presidency stressed that granting or withholding consent for foreign ambassadors is a sovereign right of Croatia and falls under the authority of the president.

It added that “any public or political pressure … will not alter the president’s decision.”

No immediate response from Israeli authorities was reported.