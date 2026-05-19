Dutch regulator warns social media feeds threaten informed public opinion

The Dutch media authority warned Tuesday that social media platforms are making it harder for people to form “a free and informed opinion,” raising concerns over the growing influence of algorithms on news consumption.

In a new report cited by Dutch public broadcaster NOS, the regulator said more people in the Netherlands, particularly younger users, increasingly rely on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X for news and information.

According to the report, algorithms determine which messages users see in their feeds, often prioritizing striking or controversial content that attracts attention and drives engagement.

The authority said social media companies have financial incentives to spread attention-grabbing content “even if it is unreliable,” while users have limited control over what appears in their feeds.

The report also raised concerns about practices such as “shadowbanning,” in which posts or accounts become less visible without users being clearly informed.

The regulator further warned that platform owners are increasingly influencing what users see online, describing algorithm-driven feeds as “demonstrably risky for democracy.”

According to the report, algorithms can amplify polarizing, extreme or misleading information, contributing to social divisions and shaping public opinion.

The media authority called on policymakers and regulators to strengthen enforcement of existing European legislation to ensure healthier online information environments, NOS reported.