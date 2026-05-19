Rajnath Singh is on an official visit to Vietnam from Monday to Tuesday

Indian, Vietnamese defense chiefs discuss enhancing defense cooperation in Hanoi Rajnath Singh is on an official visit to Vietnam from Monday to Tuesday

Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh discussed strengthening defense cooperation during a meeting in Hanoi on Tuesday.

The two sides reviewed the India-Vietnam defense partnership and explored ways to deepen cooperation in maritime security, the defense industry, training, and regional stability, according to a statement from the Indian Defense Ministry.

Phan proposed that both sides maintain effective exchanges of delegations at all levels and continue annual cooperation mechanisms to strengthen political trust and further deepen bilateral defense ties while enhancing cooperation in training, according to state-run Vietnam.vn.

Singh also expressed hope for continued cooperation in training and capacity building, as well as closer collaboration between the different branches of the armed forces.

The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation between military branches in areas including defense industries, UN peacekeeping, cybersecurity, military medicine, and search and rescue operations.

They also inaugurated a Language Lab at the Air Force Officers College in Vietnam.

In addition, the two sides exchanged a memorandum of understanding in the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

Singh is visiting Vietnam from Monday to Tuesday, after which he will continue to South Korea.

Vietnamese President To Lam visited India earlier this month for his first state visit since taking office in April.

Following talks, the two countries agreed to elevate ties to an “enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership,” while setting a target of increasing bilateral trade to $25 billion by 2030.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of 13 memorandums of understanding across key sectors, including rare earth minerals, culture, and cross-border digital payments.