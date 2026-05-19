2 Palestinian fishermen wounded by Israeli navy fire off southern Gaza coast despite ceasefire Israel continues to ban fishing in Gaza’s waters despite ceasefire agreement

Two Palestinian fishermen were wounded Tuesday morning by Israeli navy fire off the coast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, marking a new violation of a ceasefire in place since last October, a medical source said.

The source said the two fishermen sustained moderate injuries in the attack that targeted fishing vessels off Khan Younis and were admitted to Nasser Hospital for medical attention.

Witnesses said Israeli gunboats fired heavily at fishing boats along the Khan Younis coast, wounding the two fishermen.

Israel continues to ban fishing in Gaza’s waters despite the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Naval forces have kept pursuing and arresting fishermen, cutting off their only source of income amid a collapsing economy in the enclave.

Despite the risks, Gazan fishermen continue to venture out to sea to provide for their families amid worsening humanitarian conditions caused by Israel’s two-year war and ongoing blockade.

The Israeli army has continued its attacks in Gaza despite the ceasefire, killing at least 877 Palestinians and injuring 2,602 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The agreement was reached after two years of a brutal war that has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 172,000 others and caused massive destruction to 90% of civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul ​​​​​​​