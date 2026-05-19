Russia's foreign intelligence service claims Ukraine preparing drone strikes from Latvian territory SVR says Ukrainian personnel already deployed to Latvian military bases for drone operations

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed Tuesday that Ukraine is preparing a new wave of drone strikes against Russian regions using Latvian territory to launch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to the SVR, the “regime of Volodymyr Zelenskyy is determined to demonstrate to its ideological and financial patrons in Europe that the Ukrainian armed forces retain combat potential and the capability to inflict damage on the Russian economy.”

The agency alleged that Ukrainian forces plan not only to use air corridors previously provided by Baltic states, but also to launch drones directly from their territory to reduce flight time and increase the effectiveness of attacks.

"According to the information received, Kyiv does not intend to limit itself to using the air corridors that the Baltic countries had provided to the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU). Drones are also planned to be launched from the territory of these states," it said.

Moscow also claimed that Latvia agreed to support the operation despite concerns over possible retaliation.

The statement said Ukrainian personnel from the country’s Unmanned Systems Forces had already been deployed to Latvian military bases, including Adazi, Selia, Lielvarde, Daugavpils and Jekabpils.

The SVR further warned that modern reconnaissance capabilities make it possible to identify drone launch sites, including through analysis of drone wreckage.

"It would be worthwhile to remind that the coordinates of decision-making centers on Latvian territory are well known, and the country's NATO membership will not protect accomplices of terrorists from just retribution," it stressed.