France, Greenland sign letter of intend to boost cooperation on critical minerals Partnership aims to strengthen cooperation on mineral resources, support Europe’s energy, industrial goals

France and Greenland signed a letter of intent to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals and metals, a French minister announced Tuesday, as European countries seek to secure strategic resources for the green transition and industrial supply chains.

Nicolas Forissier, French minister delegate for foreign trade and attractiveness, said in a post on US social media platform X that the agreement was signed in Nuuk alongside Greenland Prime Minister Mute B. Egede.

“A strategic partnership for the future of European energy and industry,” Forissier wrote.

According to a Greenland government statement released Monday, the agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between Greenland and France on knowledge-sharing, geological mapping and the responsible development of mineral resources.

The letter of intent builds on a technical cooperation agreement signed on March 3 during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto between Greenland’s Industry and Minerals Ministry and the French Geological Survey, BRGM.

The first joint project under the partnership will focus on geological satellite surveys in Greenland to provide “new and deeper knowledge” about the territory’s geology and support future exploration planning, the statement said.

The cooperation will also support joint projects across critical metal supply chains, promote sustainable mining practices and strengthen collaboration in research and education.

Greenland holds significant reserves of rare earth elements and other strategic minerals increasingly sought for clean energy technologies, electrification and modern industry.