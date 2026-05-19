California Governor says will not ‘tolerate acts of terror’ after lethal San Diego mosque shooting Governor Gavin Newsom condemns attack on Islamic Center of San Diego

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that he will “not tolerate acts of terror” against religious communities after five people, including two suspected shooters, were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

In a statement, Newsom said that he is “horrified by today’s violent attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where families and children gather, and neighbors worship in peace and fellowship.”

“Today, this community space was shattered by gunfire. California sends our deepest condolences to the families and communities impacted by today’s shooting,” Newsom said.

“Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives. Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith,” he added.

“To the San Diego Muslim community: California stands with you.”

Authorities said three people, including a security guard, were fatally shot at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday.

Law enforcement officials also said the two suspects died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.