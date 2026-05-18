Iraqi Foreign Ministry says ‘no information’ detected from air defenses and optical monitoring equipment regarding attack

Iraq says investigating conditions of drone attack on Saudi Arabia Iraqi Foreign Ministry says ‘no information’ detected from air defenses and optical monitoring equipment regarding attack

Iraqi authorities initiated necessary measures to investigate and determine the circumstances regarding an attack targeting Saudi Arabia with drones that reportedly entered the kingdom’s airspace from Iraq.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern” over reports about the targeting of facilities in Saudi Arabia by three drones.

“The competent authorities immediately initiated the necessary verification and investigation procedures to determine the circumstances and conditions” of this attack, said the statement carried by the state news agency INA.

"No information regarding it was detected through Iraqi air defense systems and optical monitoring equipment."

The ministry stressed Iraq’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia across various fields, "as well as its firm rejection of any attacks against neighboring states."

It also urged the relevant authorities in Riyadh to cooperate and exchange related information "in order to reach accurate conclusions that would support security and stability in both countries."

The ministry also stressed Baghdad's "commitment to maintaining coordination and consultation with Saudi Arabia in a way that promotes regional security and serves the shared interests of both countries.”

Saudi Arabia said Sunday evening that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed three drones after they entered the country’s airspace from Iraq. Riyadh said it “reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place” after the attack.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

