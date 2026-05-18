Prabowo describes 'world's geopolitical conditions as full of uncertainty,' as country receives 6 Rafale jets, other aircraft

Indonesia to continue building 'strength' for defense, deterrence: President Prabowo describes 'world's geopolitical conditions as full of uncertainty,' as country receives 6 Rafale jets, other aircraft

Indonesia will continue to build its "strength," President Prabowo Subianto said on Monday as the country received six Rafale jets, alongside other aircraft, according to state-run media.

Other equipment included four Falcon 8X aircraft, one A-400M aircraft, a GCI GM403 radar, Hammer smart weapons, and a Meteor missile, news agency Antara reported.

"We have no other interest than to safeguard our own territory. We see the world's geopolitical conditions as full of uncertainty and we know that defense is a primary requirement for stability," Prabowo said at an Air Force Base in Jakarta.

He noted that the strengthening of Indonesia's military capabilities is solely intended for defense and deterrence, not for aggression against other countries.

"In the future, we will continue to build our strength. We want to secure our airspace, seas, and of course, our land," he said.

The Indonesian Defense Ministry had purchased 42 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation of France, with the third phase of the procurement contract for the final 18 aircraft now in effect.