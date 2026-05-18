Belgium prison population rises 21% in 2 years as watchdog warns of overcrowding Overcrowding reach 19.27%, Central Prison Monitoring Council says

Belgium’s prison population increased by 21% between 2023 and 2025, according to the annual report of the Central Prison Monitoring Council (CCSP), published on Monday.

The report said the number of inmates rose from 11,053 to 13,363 over the period, with the overcrowding rate reaching 19.27% at the end of 2025.

“The overcrowding has taken on the proportions of a humanitarian crisis,” Pieter Houbey, vice-president of the CCSP said.

The CCSP said overcrowding had reached “catastrophic” levels, adding that this had led to worsening detention conditions, increased tensions, and operational difficulties in prisons.

It also said the situation was affecting prison staff, who are working under sustained pressure in a strained system.

According to the CCSP, prison capacity has increased only slightly and has not kept pace with the rise in the prison population.

In recent months, some inmates have been required to sleep on mattresses on the floor.

In April, 763 detainees were recorded in such conditions, a new high.

“Despite announcements and measures taken in 2025, the situation continues to deteriorate,” the CCSP said, calling for a legal limit on prison capacity and a ban on detainees sleeping on mattresses on the floor.

The director of Haren prison, Jurgen Van Poecke, reportedly announced on May 11 that he would step down at the end of the month.

The report follows a general strike by prison staff last week due to overcrowding and workload concerns.