Strike unites unions, civil society under 'We block everything,' opposing rising costs, military spending, arms over social services

Italy hit by mass strike over rearmament and in solidarity with Gaza Strike unites unions, civil society under 'We block everything,' opposing rising costs, military spending, arms over social services

A nationwide general strike took place in Italy on Monday in protest against rearmament policies and in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The strike was organized following a call from the USB union and other civil society groups under the slogan "We block everything."

Participants opposed rising living costs, increased military spending, and what they described as government priorities favoring armament over healthcare and education.

They also expressed opposition to Israel's attacks in Gaza and voiced support for the "Global Sumud Flotilla," a civilian aid initiative attempting to reach the territory.

Demonstrations were held in multiple cities, including Rome, where protesters gathered at Piazza Cinquecento.

Many displayed Palestinian flags and demanded that the Italian government reduce or end what they called complicity with Israel.

Slogans calling for a "Free Palestine" were repeatedly heard during the protests.

Transport disruptions were reported across the country.

In Rome, one metro line was suspended, while in Naples, service on a metro line was halted.

In Milan, some suburban rail services were also affected, and port workers in Livorno carried out industrial action.

The protests also highlighted solidarity with activists involved in the Sumud Flotilla.

A Palestinian-origin Spanish activist, Saif Abukeshek, previously detained during a maritime incident involving Israeli forces, attended the Rome rally.

The Israeli army on Monday attacked and intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters and detained around 100 activists as the mission sought to break Israel’s blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

Speaking to Anadolu, he described the recent interceptions of flotilla vessels in international waters as violations of international law and linked them to broader criticism of Italy's arms trade policies.

Another protester, Andrea Ziccaro, said the strike was aimed at opposing what he called a "war economy," arguing that prioritizing military spending leads to neglect of social services like health and education.

Natalia Mancini, also a protester, added that recent incidents involving the flotilla exposed the "mask" of what she named the so-called democracies.