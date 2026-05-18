More than 50 Palestinian workers killed by Israeli forces since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures

Palestinian dies of wounds from Israeli fire in occupied West Bank More than 50 Palestinian workers killed by Israeli forces since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures

A Palestinian man died Monday of wounds sustained from Israeli gunfire in the West Bank city of Hebron, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said Mahmoud Ziad Al-Amleh, 32, was critically injured by Israeli army fire at a separation barrier on Sunday near the town of Beit Ula, north of Hebron, and he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

According to figures from the General Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions, more than 50 Palestinian workers have been killed and over 38,000 arrested by Israeli forces between October 2023 and May 1 this year.

Since the start of the Gaza war, Israel has barred Palestinian workers from returning to their jobs, prompting some to climb the separation wall despite the risks.

While Israel claims the barrier was built for security reasons, Palestinians and the UN say it is part of a plan to annex Palestinian land to Israel.

In 2004, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring the wall illegal because it was constructed on occupied Palestinian territory.



*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul