Greece approves acquisition of 2 second-hand Italian frigates Top security council also greenlights modernization of German-made MEKO-type frigates

Greece’s national security council approved the acquisition of two second-hand FREMM-type frigates from Italy, local media reported Monday.

The Government Council for National Security meeting convened by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens also greenlit the modernization of German-made MEKO-type frigates, CNN Greece reported.

The council also approved the implementation of the National Strategy for Unmanned Vehicles for 2026-30.

The latest developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Lebanon, the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as Türkiye’s reported plans to draft its maritime security bill, “Blue Homeland,” were also discussed.

