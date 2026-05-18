Oscar-winning actor from Spain says ‘narrative changing’ as younger generations speak out on Gaza

Actor Javier Bardem says support for Gaza increased work offers, despite rumors of Hollywood blacklist Oscar-winning actor from Spain says ‘narrative changing’ as younger generations speak out on Gaza

Spanish actor Javier Bardem said Sunday that publicly supporting Gaza has not harmed his career and has instead led to more work opportunities, including in the US.

“I’ve had a whole host of offers,” he said. “And that made me think that the narrative is changing -- everyone is beginning to realize, thanks to the younger generation … that this is unacceptable, this cannot be justified, there is no reason for this genocide,” Bardem said at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last week, Cannes jury member Paul Laverty criticized what he described as the Hollywood blacklisting of actors such as Bardem, Susan Sarandon, and Mark Ruffalo over their public support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Bardem said he had heard rumors of blacklisting in Hollywood but lacked concrete evidence.

“I believe those who are drawing up these so-called blacklists will be exposed, and they are the ones who will suffer consequences from the public,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “This is a major change.”

The actor urged more members of the film industry to speak out publicly about Gaza.

“Those who have that ability and do not do so seem cowardly to me,” he said. “With your silence, or your support, you are pro-genocide.”

Bardem argued that the Gaza situation represents broader global failures.

“What is happening in Gaza and Palestine represents us on a human level,” he said. “It reflects institutional, political and economic hypocrisy, as well as a level of inhumanity seen in many major conflicts around the world.”

He also blasted US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what he described as “toxic masculinity,” one of the themes of the film he premiered at Cannes, The Beloved.

“It’s male toxic behavior that is creating thousands of dead people, so yes, we have to talk about it,” he added.

Bardem is in the running to become one of only a handful of actors to win Cannes’ best actor award twice.​​​​​​​

