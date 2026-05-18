Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul says Türkiye, a key NATO ally, should be included as EU develops its defense policy and related industrial programs

Germany pledges stronger EU-Türkiye ties, citing shared security interests Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul says Türkiye, a key NATO ally, should be included as EU develops its defense policy and related industrial programs

Germany’s foreign minister on Monday called for closer ties between the European Union and Türkiye, saying expanding strategic cooperation would serve both sides.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul spoke to reporters in Berlin alongside his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan after senior diplomats from the two countries met under the Strategic Dialogue Mechanism. They discussed issues including EU-Türkiye relations, economic ties, and cooperation on security and defense.

“From the German government’s perspective, it is highly desirable that we continue to expand the strategic relations between Türkiye and the European Union — particularly in those areas where we pursue shared interests,” Wadephul said. He pointed to security and defense as one such area.

“We advocate for Türkiye — as a significant NATO ally and a key trading partner of the European Union — to be fully taken into account as the EU develops its defense policy as well as industrial-policy instruments,” he said, referring to programs and initiatives aimed at boosting European military capabilities.

Wadephul reiterated his government’s support for modernizing the EU-Türkiye Customs Union, and said Berlin would also contribute positively to progress in Türkiye’s EU membership process. “If Turkey aspires to join the European Union, it will find a friendly and reliable partner in Germany,” he said, adding that for all candidate countries, full membership ultimately depends on their progress in meeting the bloc’s political and economic criteria.