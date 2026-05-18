Live broadcasts from flotilla show Israeli naval forces raiding boats one after another

Israeli army begins attacking Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla in international waters Live broadcasts from flotilla show Israeli naval forces raiding boats one after another

The Israeli army on Monday has begun attacking and intercepting the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla in international waters.

Live broadcasts from the flotilla showed Israeli naval forces boarding the boats one after another.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Israeli soldiers were filmed near one of the ships heading toward the Gaza Strip.

The newspaper later reported that the Israeli army detained activists aboard the vessels and was transferring them to a navy ship described as a “floating prison” before transporting them to the port of Ashdod.

Meanwhile, the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement that military vessels were approaching the fleet.

“We are on high alert as we continue towards Gaza. We refuse to be intimidated,” the statement said.

The flotilla, consisting of 54 boats, set sail on Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which has been in place since the summer of 2007.