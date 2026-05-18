Latest contact follows Pakistani interior minister’s visit to Tehran, meetings with Iranian leadership

Pakistani, Qatari top diplomats discuss efforts to revive stalled US-Iran talks Latest contact follows Pakistani interior minister’s visit to Tehran, meetings with Iranian leadership

Pakistani and Qatari officials on Monday discussed ongoing efforts to revive stalled talks between the US and Iran aimed at ending the war, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Qatari State Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi to discuss the evolving regional situation and matters of mutual interest, the ministry said in a statement.

The latest contact came a day after Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehran and met top Iranian leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an effort to bring the two warring sides to the negotiating table.

"Both sides underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement in addressing regional challenges," the statement said.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to "advancing the shared objectives of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also discussed developments in the Middle East with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during a phone call Sunday.

Pakistan hosted the first round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on April 11-12, but the talks failed to produce an agreement to end the war.

The negotiations followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.

Since then, the two sides have exchanged proposals and counterproposals in an effort to find common ground for resuming direct talks to end the conflict, which has disrupted global energy supplies and daily life across the region.