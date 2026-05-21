Speakers from over 50 countries to present keynotes, over 1,500 participants from AI to energy gather for 2-day conference to seek global perspectives and collaboration opportunities

Turkish tech event Road to Global 2026 kicks off in Vienna Speakers from over 50 countries to present keynotes, over 1,500 participants from AI to energy gather for 2-day conference to seek global perspectives and collaboration opportunities

The only Turkish tech conference in Europe, Road to Global, kicked off in Austria on Wednesday, supported by the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and Industry, WKO Wien.

The two-day event, whose global communications partner is Anadolu, serves as a platform for over 50 countries.

This year’s edition stands out due to the partnership between Road to Global and Germany’s Tech Summit, initiated by the latter.

The partnership blends tech infrastructure with commercial expansion to offer participants access to a wider geographic scope and perspective.

Some 50 global speakers and over 1,500 participants are attending the conference, where more than $50 million in bilateral deals are expected to be sealed.

Road to Global reopened its doors with this event to key organizations from all around the world, from New York to Singapore and from London to Istanbul, to discuss growth strategies.

All stakeholders from artificial intelligence (AI) to the energy sector and from fintech to Europe’s key innovation agencies and startups have gathered under one roof, where every firm with a global vision is set to see a turning point.

Road to Global platforms talks feature global perspectives shaping the tech and startup world, with participants addressing a wide range of topics from AI and innovation to global growth and emerging trends.

Road to Global is a strategic consultancy and networking initiative for accelerating the process of local startups and firms to enter the global market, organized by Nexrone Global.

Nexrone offers various support services for firms seeking to expand into American, Asian, and European markets, while boasting offices in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and Türkiye.

Mastercard, 3VC, Estonia e-Residency, Zicer Zagreb Innovation Center, and Invest Austria will be at the event alongside global Turkish firms and leaders, including Westure Ventures, Werer Energy, Mazed AI, Nexrone Global, and Tecmony.

At the event so far, the participants who have introduced themselves are leading participant and leadership coach Dilek Suzal, investor and startup mentor Yesim Cevik, and strategic business development advisor Kayra Kopfer. Additionally, Lilly Diana Koch, founder and CEO of branding agency MAQINA360, and Road to Global jury and program manager Hacer Klobassa introduced themselves.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul