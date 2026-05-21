Paris mayor seeks honorary citizenship for Palestinian civilians

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire plans to seek honorary citizenship status for Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as Palestinian journalists, Le Parisien reported Thursday.

Gregoire is expected to present the proposal to the Paris Council in June, according to the mayor’s office cited by Le Nouvel Obs.

“Paris has always associated its name with the freedom of peoples and human dignity. It chooses civilians over violence, law over arbitrariness, life over destruction,” the mayor’s office said.

The office also stressed the importance of honoring Palestinian journalists, saying “honoring them means honoring the fundamental right of societies to know the truth.”