Participants in humanitarian errand of mercy who were attacked, detained by Israeli army were brought to Türkiye on special flights from Israel

Detained Global Sumud aid flotilla activists arrive in Istanbul Participants in humanitarian errand of mercy who were attacked, detained by Israeli army were brought to Türkiye on special flights from Israel

Three planes carrying activists from the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, detained earlier this week by Israel in international waters, arrived in Istanbul on Thursday.

Three Turkish Airlines planes transporting the activists who were detained aboard the flotilla, which came under attack by the Israeli army in international waters while attempting to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver vital humanitarian aid, landed at Istanbul Airport.

The activists were welcomed at the airport’s VIP Hall by their relatives and numerous officials.

Activists who had suffered injuries were taken to ambulances waiting at the airport.

Following the reception ceremony, the activists are expected to be taken to the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute for exams as part of an investigation launched by Istanbul prosecutors.

Activists return

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said earlier Thursday that a flight was specially arranged to bring back Turkish citizens and participants from third countries involved in the aid flotilla back to Türkiye.

The flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel following attacks in international waters.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from Marmaris, Türkiye in its latest attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007, which has left much of the population on the brink of starvation.