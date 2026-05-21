Iran reportedly restoring missile sites, launch systems, manufacturing capacity for critical weapons that were damaged, destroyed during war with US

US intelligence believes Iran quickly rebuilt military industrial base, producing drones: Report Iran reportedly restoring missile sites, launch systems, manufacturing capacity for critical weapons that were damaged, destroyed during war with US

US intelligence believes that Iran resumed parts of its drone production during the six-week ceasefire with Washington that started in early April, signaling a rapid recovery of some military capabilities damaged by US-Israeli strikes, CNN reported Thursday.

Intelligence assessments suggest Iran’s military is rebuilding far more quickly than expected, said the report, which cited US intelligence officials.

The effort includes restoring missile sites, launch systems and manufacturing capacity for critical weapons that were damaged or destroyed during the conflict.

Officials reportedly warned that the rapid recovery means Iran could still pose a major threat to regional allies if US President Donald Trump decides to resume military operations.

The assessments also raised doubts about how severely US-Israeli strikes weakened Iran’s military in the long term.

One official said that some intelligence estimates indicate Iran could restore its drone strike capabilities within six months.

“The Iranians have exceeded all timelines the IC (intelligence community) had for reconstitution,” said the official.

Sources reportedly said Iran’s unexpectedly fast recovery is being driven by several factors, including assistance from Russia and China, as well as the possibility that US and Israeli attacks caused less damage than initially anticipated.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz.