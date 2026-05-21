Kingdom reiterates stance 'rejecting all forms of violence,' says Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia condemns deadly car bombing in Damascus Kingdom reiterates stance 'rejecting all forms of violence,' says Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned a deadly explosion in Damascus earlier this week.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated "the kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation of the explosion incident."

It repeated its firm stance in "rejecting all forms of violence," and expressed condolences and solidarity with the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

A Syrian soldier was killed Tuesday, and several others were injured in an explosion near the Defense Ministry building, according to the SANA news agency.

An army unit discovered an explosive device prepared for detonation near one of the ministry’s buildings in the Bab Sharqi area of Damascus, the media and communications department at the Defense Ministry told SANA.

Forces immediately moved to secure and dismantle the device before a car bomb exploded in the area, killing the soldier and wounding several others, said officials.

Najib al-Naasan, director of ambulance and emergency services in Damascus, told Alikhbariah TV that the explosion resulted in one death and 12 injuries.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident came as Syria’s new administration works to tighten security across the country following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after 24 years in power.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Baath Party’s rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa took office in January 2025.